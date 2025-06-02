Weather experts are predicting another hot spell in June and we could not wait to celebrate with a look back at the great times you’ve had in South Marine Park.
We’ve got ice cream, miniature railway scenes, open air exercise and fun on the boating lake, all thanks to these memories from the Shields Gazette archives.
1. Time for ice cream
Lucy Wilson and Abbey Carr with class mates from Westoe Crown.
They were pictured as they got their ice cream at Minchellas in South Marine Park in 2011. | sg
2. Moving back in time
Open air zumba in the park and there were plenty of takers, as this 2011 photo shows. | sg
3. On the lake
A great way to keep cool in the Summer sun, as these people found out in June 2011. | sg
4. Wedding memories
What a way to watch the Royal wedding, and it looks like they were enjoying every minute of the day 14 years ago. | sg
