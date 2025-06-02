Memories from South Marine Park: 13 reminders from days in the sizzling sun

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:21 BST

We’ve had the driest Spring on record and Summer sun is on the way.

Weather experts are predicting another hot spell in June and we could not wait to celebrate with a look back at the great times you’ve had in South Marine Park.

We’ve got ice cream, miniature railway scenes, open air exercise and fun on the boating lake, all thanks to these memories from the Shields Gazette archives.

Lucy Wilson and Abbey Carr with class mates from Westoe Crown. They were pictured as they got their ice cream at Minchellas in South Marine Park in 2011.

1. Time for ice cream

Lucy Wilson and Abbey Carr with class mates from Westoe Crown. They were pictured as they got their ice cream at Minchellas in South Marine Park in 2011. | sg

Open air zumba in the park and there were plenty of takers, as this 2011 photo shows.

2. Moving back in time

Open air zumba in the park and there were plenty of takers, as this 2011 photo shows. | sg

A great way to keep cool in the Summer sun, as these people found out in June 2011.

3. On the lake

A great way to keep cool in the Summer sun, as these people found out in June 2011. | sg

What a way to watch the Royal wedding, and it looks like they were enjoying every minute of the day 14 years ago.

4. Wedding memories

What a way to watch the Royal wedding, and it looks like they were enjoying every minute of the day 14 years ago. | sg

