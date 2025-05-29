Prom time! 15 photos from the South Shields Community School big night out in 2015
Glamorous gowns, sparkling tiaras, smart waistcoats and sharp haircuts. We have them all from 2015.
All of these South Shields Community School former students will be ten years older now.
But we hope they will love this look back on the day when they got to party in style at their prom.
There are dozens of faces to recognise courtesy of the Shields Gazette archives. Get browsing through our proms tribute!
