On parade: 13 Shields scenes showing hundreds of faces at the traditional Easter service

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 11:12 BST

Singers, drummers and marchers galore are captured in our gallery of traditional Easter scenes from South Shields.

The annual Good Friday parade and service has always attracted huge crowds and many of them are captured on camera in these Shields Gazette archive photos.

There are memories from 2011 to 2018. Tell us if we got you in the Easter picture. If we did, email [email protected] to share your own memories.

There was a huge turnout for the parade in 2011 and here are some of the people marching in front of the Westoe Road Baptist Church banner.

1. Seen in 2011

There was a huge turnout for the parade in 2011 and here are some of the people marching in front of the Westoe Road Baptist Church banner. | sg

A look at the drummers on parade at the service in 2012. Tell us if you spot someone you know.

2. On the march in 2012

A look at the drummers on parade at the service in 2012. Tell us if you spot someone you know. | sg

How the procession looked as it paraded through South Shields in 2012.

3. Marching back in time

How the procession looked as it paraded through South Shields in 2012. | sg

Generations of people took part in the 2012 service and here they are as they passed the Town Hall.

4. Easter memories

Generations of people took part in the 2012 service and here they are as they passed the Town Hall. | sg

