The annual Good Friday parade and service has always attracted huge crowds and many of them are captured on camera in these Shields Gazette archive photos.
1. Seen in 2011
There was a huge turnout for the parade in 2011 and here are some of the people marching in front of the Westoe Road Baptist Church banner. | sg
2. On the march in 2012
A look at the drummers on parade at the service in 2012. Tell us if you spot someone you know. | sg
3. Marching back in time
How the procession looked as it paraded through South Shields in 2012. | sg
4. Easter memories
Generations of people took part in the 2012 service and here they are as they passed the Town Hall. | sg
