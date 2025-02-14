The scene may have changes but these Shields Gazette archive photos show just how vibrant a venue it has been between 1965 and the 2020s.
1. At work in 1965
Men working on the foundations of the new Market Hotel, in the Market Place, South Shields. Here's a scene from 1965. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
2. The Brigantine
The Brigantine in 1967. It was on Ferry Approach but was closed in 2010. In 2012 it was demolished as part of the Market Place redevelopment. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
3. A busy Easter scene
The 120th annual Procession of Witness marches down King's Street into the Market Place for the Easter Service in 1971. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Busy at the Market Place
South Shields Market Place in August 1982. Does this bring back happy memories? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
