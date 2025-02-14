I can't wait to get your memories of these South Shields Market Place scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Feb 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 08:23 BST

We’ve got stalls, we’ve got people and we’ve got 60 years of memories - all from South Shields Market Place.

The scene may have changes but these Shields Gazette archive photos show just how vibrant a venue it has been between 1965 and the 2020s.

Enjoy them all once more and then get in touch to share your own South Shields recollections by emailing [email protected]

Men working on the foundations of the new Market Hotel, in the Market Place, South Shields. Here's a scene from 1965. Photo: Shields Gazette

The Brigantine in 1967. It was on Ferry Approach but was closed in 2010. In 2012 it was demolished as part of the Market Place redevelopment. Photo: Shields Gazette

The 120th annual Procession of Witness marches down King's Street into the Market Place for the Easter Service in 1971.

South Shields Market Place in August 1982. Does this bring back happy memories?

