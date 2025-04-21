Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We’ve got Steve Cram and Brendan Foster as proud sportsmen with South Tyneside links. But what about this guy who was Britain’s tops in one middle distance category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 1977, it was another talented runner who did the Borough proud by breaking the British record for 1500 metres.

South Shields Harrier Mike Kearns who was Britain's fastest 1500 metre runner in 1977. | sg

He was second to one of the world’s greats

He was Mike Kearns, from South Shields, who had lined up in a race alongside greats such as John Walker from New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He smashed the British record with a time of three minutes 36.8 seconds in Stockholm.

It was not enough to win, as world record holder John Walker finished first in three minutes 34.1 seconds, which was the fastest time that year, and Mike was second.

A blurred archive photo of John Walker just in front of Shields runner Mike Kearns. | sg

‘He almost pulled out after losing his big toenail’

That was in 1977 and Mike wasn’t finished with his running heroics.

Dick Beardsley (left) of USA and Inge Simonsen (right) of Norway in action during the first London Marathon in 1981. The two were joint winners as they crossed the line holding hands. | Getty Images

Four years later, he was the toast of South Shields Harriers when he finished fourth in the London Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old, a metallurgist by trade, rang his parents in after his gruelling run and revealed he had almost pulled out of the event after losing his big toenail.

But Mike battled on to a memorable result.

That year’s London Marathon was the first ever to be held and Mike was in the top four of a field of more than 7,000 runners.

This year’s event is days away and 56,000 runners are expected to cross the finish line on Sunday, April 27.

Get in touch if you can tell us more about Mike and his great achievements. Or perhaps you will be doing South Tyneside proud in this weekend’s run.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.