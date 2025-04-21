The Shields runner who was the best by a mile 48 years ago
Back in 1977, it was another talented runner who did the Borough proud by breaking the British record for 1500 metres.
He was second to one of the world’s greats
He was Mike Kearns, from South Shields, who had lined up in a race alongside greats such as John Walker from New Zealand.
He smashed the British record with a time of three minutes 36.8 seconds in Stockholm.
It was not enough to win, as world record holder John Walker finished first in three minutes 34.1 seconds, which was the fastest time that year, and Mike was second.
‘He almost pulled out after losing his big toenail’
That was in 1977 and Mike wasn’t finished with his running heroics.
Four years later, he was the toast of South Shields Harriers when he finished fourth in the London Marathon.
The 26-year-old, a metallurgist by trade, rang his parents in after his gruelling run and revealed he had almost pulled out of the event after losing his big toenail.
But Mike battled on to a memorable result.
That year’s London Marathon was the first ever to be held and Mike was in the top four of a field of more than 7,000 runners.
This year’s event is days away and 56,000 runners are expected to cross the finish line on Sunday, April 27.
Get in touch if you can tell us more about Mike and his great achievements. Or perhaps you will be doing South Tyneside proud in this weekend’s run.
Email [email protected] to tell us more.
