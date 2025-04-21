The Shields runner who was the best by a mile 48 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Apr 2025, 16:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We’ve got Steve Cram and Brendan Foster as proud sportsmen with South Tyneside links. But what about this guy who was Britain’s tops in one middle distance category.

Back in 1977, it was another talented runner who did the Borough proud by breaking the British record for 1500 metres.

South Shields Harrier Mike Kearns who was Britain's fastest 1500 metre runner in 1977.South Shields Harrier Mike Kearns who was Britain's fastest 1500 metre runner in 1977.
South Shields Harrier Mike Kearns who was Britain's fastest 1500 metre runner in 1977. | sg

He was second to one of the world’s greats

He was Mike Kearns, from South Shields, who had lined up in a race alongside greats such as John Walker from New Zealand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He smashed the British record with a time of three minutes 36.8 seconds in Stockholm.

It was not enough to win, as world record holder John Walker finished first in three minutes 34.1 seconds, which was the fastest time that year, and Mike was second.

A blurred archive photo of John Walker just in front of Shields runner Mike Kearns.A blurred archive photo of John Walker just in front of Shields runner Mike Kearns.
A blurred archive photo of John Walker just in front of Shields runner Mike Kearns. | sg

‘He almost pulled out after losing his big toenail’

That was in 1977 and Mike wasn’t finished with his running heroics.

Dick Beardsley (left) of USA and Inge Simonsen (right) of Norway in action during the first London Marathon in 1981. The two were joint winners as they crossed the line holding hands.Dick Beardsley (left) of USA and Inge Simonsen (right) of Norway in action during the first London Marathon in 1981. The two were joint winners as they crossed the line holding hands.
Dick Beardsley (left) of USA and Inge Simonsen (right) of Norway in action during the first London Marathon in 1981. The two were joint winners as they crossed the line holding hands. | Getty Images

Four years later, he was the toast of South Shields Harriers when he finished fourth in the London Marathon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 26-year-old, a metallurgist by trade, rang his parents in after his gruelling run and revealed he had almost pulled out of the event after losing his big toenail.

But Mike battled on to a memorable result.

That year’s London Marathon was the first ever to be held and Mike was in the top four of a field of more than 7,000 runners.

This year’s event is days away and 56,000 runners are expected to cross the finish line on Sunday, April 27.

Get in touch if you can tell us more about Mike and his great achievements. Or perhaps you will be doing South Tyneside proud in this weekend’s run.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.

Related topics:South ShieldsParentsLondon Marathon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice