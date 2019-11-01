Left to right: Tyne and Wear Transport Cttee Chair Cllr Gladys Hobson, Ben McLaughlin from the LEP, Nexus Project Manager Peter Lewis, Nexus Customer Services Director Huw Lewis and Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council Cllr Tracy Dixon.

The £21m Transport Interchange in South Shields has welcomed its one millionth passenger. The building which provides both bus and metro services is predicted to attract 7.5m passengers a year.

The interchange has seen one million passengers board its services after only being open two months. Having received £9.4m from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

Helen Golightly, Chief Executive of the North East Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Having a modern and efficient transport system is vital for our economy and the new interchange in South Shields demonstrates the North East’s commitment to invest in and improve transport infrastructure.

“Through the Local Growth Fund, the North East LEP is supporting projects that help us deliver the objectives set out in the North East Strategic Economic Plan. Strategic transport improvements such as this not only reduce congestion on our roads but also help people access key employment sites, which in turn helps to grow the economy and create more and better jobs.”

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “To reach a million passengers just two months on from opening is testament to the quality of the South Shields interchange development.

“It has transformed the passenger facilities in the town centre, making it one the best new interchanges in Britain. This development forms a key part of the regeneration of South Shields and is a wonderful gateway into a new look town centre for local residents and visitors.”

Cllr Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Housing and Transport on South Tyneside Council, said: “The transport interchange has already become a familiar landmark in the town centre.

“The opening of our cultural venue, The Word, resulted in hundreds of thousands of additional visitors coming to the town each year so it was important to create a smart and welcoming arrival point.”