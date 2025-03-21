Smile! We got you on camera at this great night out in South Shields in 2017

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Mar 2025, 11:37 BST

Looking good everyone! Here’s a reminder of the great night you had in Tinker Smiths eight years ago.

These photos were all submitted to the Shields Gazette in 2017 and we think they are fantastic.

We are sharing them once more in the hope they will bring back wonderful memories.

If they do, tell us more by emailing [email protected].

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Taking time to pose for a photo in this great reminder from South Tyneside in 2017.

1. Top times in 2017

Taking time to pose for a photo in this great reminder from South Tyneside in 2017. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Three pals enjoying their night out together. Tell us if you recognise them.

2. Out with pals

Three pals enjoying their night out together. Tell us if you recognise them. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
A focus on faces from South Tyneside as it looked eight years ago.

3. Over to you

A focus on faces from South Tyneside as it looked eight years ago. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Four more faces from a night out at Tinker Smiths eight years ago.

4. Faces in the picture

Four more faces from a night out at Tinker Smiths eight years ago. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice