I travelled back to 1980s South Tyneside and found all of this going on in the Shields Gazette archives.

You were tucking into lunch at South Shields Comprehensive, trying out the steam engine at South Marine Park and watching the last days of a structure at Geordie’s Jetty.

Throw in a serving of sea front fish and chips and it’s a tasty treat of memories.

The power of steam in 1980 Bank Holiday crowds at the South Marine Park watch as a steam engine takes another load of passengers for a trip around the lake. Does this bring back memories from the early 1980s?

Seen at the St George's Day service South Shields cubs and scouts are pictured in procession with their standards on their way to Westoe Baptist Church for the annual St George's Day service in 1980.

Tucking in at South Shields Comprehensive Look at the dinnertime bargains at South Shields Comprehensive School. Pictured at the dining table are left to right Dawn Fada, George Scorer, Angela Scott and Thomas Rear. Reporter Diane Rose is pictured taking notes in 1981.