I stepped back to South Tyneside in the 1980s and this is what I found

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Mar 2025

Well that was an eye-opening journey - to South Shields as it looked 40 years ago.

I travelled back to 1980s South Tyneside and found all of this going on in the Shields Gazette archives.

You were tucking into lunch at South Shields Comprehensive, trying out the steam engine at South Marine Park and watching the last days of a structure at Geordie’s Jetty.

Throw in a serving of sea front fish and chips and it’s a tasty treat of memories.

1. The power of steam in 1980

Bank Holiday crowds at the South Marine Park watch as a steam engine takes another load of passengers for a trip around the lake. Does this bring back memories from the early 1980s? | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Seen at the St George’s Day service

South Shields cubs and scouts are pictured in procession with their standards on their way to Westoe Baptist Church for the annual St George's Day service in 1980. | SG

3. Tucking in at South Shields Comprehensive

Look at the dinnertime bargains at South Shields Comprehensive School. Pictured at the dining table are left to right Dawn Fada, George Scorer, Angela Scott and Thomas Rear. Reporter Diane Rose is pictured taking notes in 1981. | SG

4. Skating back to 1981

Beauty queen Kim Nilsen accompanied by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Walter Robinson, as they ventured onto the ice rink at Temple Park Leisure Centre. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

