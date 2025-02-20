11 things you would see in South Tyneside if you were there in the 1990s

By Chris Cordner

Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST

It might have only been 30 years ago but it was a busy time in South Tyneside.

Here are 11 photos to remind you of the 1990s - a decade when we welcomed celebrities, suffered shop closures and tried out cycling skills.

To find out more, browse through our Shields Gazette archive scenes.

A wonderful reminder of Les Dennis with the showgirls at his Bents Park show. Remember this from July 1990?

1. All smiles with Les Dennis

A wonderful reminder of Les Dennis with the showgirls at his Bents Park show. Remember this from July 1990? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

What wonderful fun they were having with hula hoops at School Street, Hebburn where a new play centre was opened in 1990. Remember this?

2. Hula hoops in Hebburn

What wonderful fun they were having with hula hoops at School Street, Hebburn where a new play centre was opened in 1990. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Crowds inside St Aloysius Church Hall, Hebburn in 1991 but who can tell us more?

3. A helping hand in February 1991

Crowds inside St Aloysius Church Hall, Hebburn in 1991 but who can tell us more? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Angela Holmes demonstrates the finer points of the cycling skills course in this South Tyneside photo from October 1991. Who can tell us more?

4. Cycling skills on show

Angela Holmes demonstrates the finer points of the cycling skills course in this South Tyneside photo from October 1991. Who can tell us more? | SG

