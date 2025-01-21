The school dinner staff you loved in South Tyneside schools

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Jan 2025, 17:02 BST

We’ve prepared a heartfelt celebration to the school dinner staff from South Tyneside schools who left a lasting impact on students.

Here are nine great Shields Gazette archive photos, all showing the workers who put their love into preparing meals from Lord Blyton to Valley View.

Have a look and see if you can spot a person who served you at dinner time.

Leon Hardie and Ruby Dougherty, pupils at Bedeburn Primary School in Jarrow, with Councillors Margaret Meling and Adam Ellison.

1. Greener meals on the menu

Leon Hardie and Ruby Dougherty, pupils at Bedeburn Primary School in Jarrow, with Councillors Margaret Meling and Adam Ellison. | sg Photo: AN

Photo Sales
Joan Hannah hung up her apron after 35 years as dinner lady at St Bede's RC Primary School in 2004.

2. Joan's great work at St Bede's

Joan Hannah hung up her apron after 35 years as dinner lady at St Bede's RC Primary School in 2004. Photo: CL

Photo Sales
Ann Gibson got a helping hand with serving in 2004 as she served up food with Paul Baldasera and Coun Moira Smith helping out.

3. Helping out in 2004

Ann Gibson got a helping hand with serving in 2004 as she served up food with Paul Baldasera and Coun Moira Smith helping out. | sg Photo: CL

Photo Sales
Brenda Robb spent 25 years at Lukes Lane Community Primary School in Hebburn and here she is on her retirement in 2005 with pupils Kelsie Howorth and Nathan Bull.

4. Flowers for Brenda

Brenda Robb spent 25 years at Lukes Lane Community Primary School in Hebburn and here she is on her retirement in 2005 with pupils Kelsie Howorth and Nathan Bull. | sg Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSchoolsShields GazetteWorkers
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice