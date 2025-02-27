Just look at all these faces from the South Shields college’s past. They were pictured on stage, doing fun runs, serving up food and getting their A level results.
1. On stage in 1987
St Oswald's Primary School pupils performed a show called "Stanley and the Scarecrow" at the college in 1987. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A fun run in 1989
South Tyneside College fun run organisers and runners were pictured with pupils from Greenfields School in Hebburn before the race in 1989. | SG
3. Happy to serve
Cunard dual course students Miles Bennett and Nick Gilbert wait at table at South Tyneside College restaurant as part of their college course in 1991. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Retro with Chocolate Roundabout
Chocolate Roundabout in 1991. The band members were five students from South Tyneside College. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
