I found these 17 top photos of South Tyneside College students. See how many you recognise

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:44 BST

We’ve got 30 years of fantastic memories from South Tyneside College.

Just look at all these faces from the South Shields college’s past. They were pictured on stage, doing fun runs, serving up food and getting their A level results.

These Shields Gazette memories take us from 1987 to 2016. See if you can spot someone you know.

St Oswald's Primary School pupils performed a show called "Stanley and the Scarecrow" at the college in 1987.

1. On stage in 1987

St Oswald's Primary School pupils performed a show called "Stanley and the Scarecrow" at the college in 1987. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

South Tyneside College fun run organisers and runners were pictured with pupils from Greenfields School in Hebburn before the race in 1989.

2. A fun run in 1989

South Tyneside College fun run organisers and runners were pictured with pupils from Greenfields School in Hebburn before the race in 1989. | SG

Cunard dual course students Miles Bennett and Nick Gilbert wait at table at South Tyneside College restaurant as part of their college course in 1991.

3. Happy to serve

Cunard dual course students Miles Bennett and Nick Gilbert wait at table at South Tyneside College restaurant as part of their college course in 1991. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Chocolate Roundabout in 1991. The band members were five students from South Tyneside College.

4. Retro with Chocolate Roundabout

Chocolate Roundabout in 1991. The band members were five students from South Tyneside College. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

