The South Tyneside Dance Festival at the Customs House was packed with displays by local children and the Shields Gazette was there to capture the memories.
All these talented young dancers will be 16 years older now but we wanted to share precious recollections of their big day in South Shields.
Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
1. What a show
Plenty of faces for you to recognise in this great photo from 16 years ago. | sg
2. On stage at the Customs House
Putting on the style in a fantastic display at the 2009 festuval which was held at the Customs House. | sg
3. On with the show
What a talented lot and here they are putting on a show 16 years ago. Recognise anyone? | sg
4. A thriller of a performance
South Tyneside youngsters showed off their talent in these photos from 16 years ago. | sg
