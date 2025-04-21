I got you in the spotlight! 13 photos from the 2009 South Tyneside Dance Festival

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Apr 2025, 13:09 BST

Cast your minds back to 2009 for memories of a wonderful show.

The South Tyneside Dance Festival at the Customs House was packed with displays by local children and the Shields Gazette was there to capture the memories.

All these talented young dancers will be 16 years older now but we wanted to share precious recollections of their big day in South Shields.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Plenty of faces for you to recognise in this great photo from 16 years ago.

1. What a show

Plenty of faces for you to recognise in this great photo from 16 years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
Putting on the style in a fantastic display at the 2009 festuval which was held at the Customs House.

2. On stage at the Customs House

Putting on the style in a fantastic display at the 2009 festuval which was held at the Customs House. | sg

Photo Sales
What a talented lot and here they are putting on a show 16 years ago. Recognise anyone?

3. On with the show

What a talented lot and here they are putting on a show 16 years ago. Recognise anyone? | sg

Photo Sales
South Tyneside youngsters showed off their talent in these photos from 16 years ago.

4. A thriller of a performance

South Tyneside youngsters showed off their talent in these photos from 16 years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DancersShields GazetteCustoms HouseSouth Shields
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice