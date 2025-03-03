We thought we would celebrate National Pie Week which runs all this week.
To mark the occasion, we found all of these South Tyneside memories and it includes famous names such as Dicksons, Binns, and Taybarns.
See how many you remember from these Shields Gazette archive memories and get in touch if there's a favourite among them. It’s certainly food for thought.
1. A toast to the new bakery
The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun and Mrs Tom Bell, toast the first batch of bread in champagne at the opening of the new bakery department in Binn's store. With them is the department's manageress, Mrs Muriel Bristow. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Checking the window display
Ruth Baker, the manageress of Newlay’s in Frederick Street, makes sure everything is shipshape in the window display. | SG
3. Ready to serve
Staff in Dicksons butchers shop in 1976. Tell us if there is someone you know in this Shields Gazette archive photo. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Tucking in back in 2003
Jane Beckett, head teacher at Cleadon Infants CofE School was sharing a mince pie in this 2003 photo. | sg
