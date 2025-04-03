I love an Easter egg competition. Here's 13 of the best of them from South Tyneside's past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 08:54 BST

What a creative lot you are in South Tyneside when it comes to Easter egg decorating.

We found loads of Shields Gazette archive pictures of people getting artistic with eggs from 1982 to 2014.

We found winners at Ashley Primary, Hedworth Lane, Brinkburn School and many more places.

Have a look and see if we got you in the picture in these great Easter scenes.

Some of the South Shields district Cub Scouts who took part in an Easter Egg and Easter mosaic competition at the Brownsea Hall in March 1982.

1. Getting creat8ve in 1982

Some of the South Shields district Cub Scouts who took part in an Easter Egg and Easter mosaic competition at the Brownsea Hall in March 1982. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Meet the winners of the Hebburn Library Easter Egg competition in 2003. Pictured from left to right are Jessica Carr, Teresa Dunnett, Sinead McCauley, Georgia Moon and Caitlin Marshall.

2. Happy winners in Hebburn

Meet the winners of the Hebburn Library Easter Egg competition in 2003. Pictured from left to right are Jessica Carr, Teresa Dunnett, Sinead McCauley, Georgia Moon and Caitlin Marshall. | sg

There were loads of great eggs on show at Oakleigh Gardens after their Easter egg competition in 2003.

3. Excellent work at Oakleigh Gardens

There were loads of great eggs on show at Oakleigh Gardens after their Easter egg competition in 2003. | sg

It was staff against pupils in an Easter egg competition at Brinkburn School in 2004. Tell us if you remember who won.

4. Bringing back Brinkburn memories

It was staff against pupils in an Easter egg competition at Brinkburn School in 2004. Tell us if you remember who won. | sg

