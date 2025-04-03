We found loads of Shields Gazette archive pictures of people getting artistic with eggs from 1982 to 2014.

We found winners at Ashley Primary, Hedworth Lane, Brinkburn School and many more places.

Have a look and see if we got you in the picture in these great Easter scenes.

1 . Getting creat8ve in 1982 Some of the South Shields district Cub Scouts who took part in an Easter Egg and Easter mosaic competition at the Brownsea Hall in March 1982. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Happy winners in Hebburn Meet the winners of the Hebburn Library Easter Egg competition in 2003. Pictured from left to right are Jessica Carr, Teresa Dunnett, Sinead McCauley, Georgia Moon and Caitlin Marshall. | sg Photo Sales

3 . Excellent work at Oakleigh Gardens There were loads of great eggs on show at Oakleigh Gardens after their Easter egg competition in 2003. | sg Photo Sales