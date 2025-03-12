These South Tyneside people certainly had plenty to say when we caught up with them in 2003, 2006 and 2008.
See if you recognise any of the people pictured in these Shields Gazette archive memories.
1 / 4
A big day has arrived. No Smoking Day is the time of year when thousands of people will do their best to quit.
These South Tyneside people certainly had plenty to say when we caught up with them in 2003, 2006 and 2008.
See if you recognise any of the people pictured in these Shields Gazette archive memories.