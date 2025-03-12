They all had their say on smoking: 13 people in the spotlight from South Tyneside's past

By Chris Cordner

Published 12th Mar 2025, 08:22 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 08:22 BST

A big day has arrived. No Smoking Day is the time of year when thousands of people will do their best to quit.

The theme day’s aim is to inspire people and support them in their bid to give up for good.

These South Tyneside people certainly had plenty to say when we caught up with them in 2003, 2006 and 2008.

See if you recognise any of the people pictured in these Shields Gazette archive memories.

Smoking in public places was on the mind of this shopper who we caught up with in 2003.

1. A public view from 2003

Smoking in public places was on the mind of this shopper who we caught up with in 2003. | sg

We asked this shopper for her views on smoking in public in an interview from February 2006.

2. On the spot in 2006

We asked this shopper for her views on smoking in public in an interview from February 2006. | sg

Taking you back to 2006 - the year when a ban on smoking had plenty of people talking including this local.

3. Faces from the past

Taking you back to 2006 - the year when a ban on smoking had plenty of people talking including this local. | sg

Locals were happy to speak on the first anniversary of the smoking ban in 2008.

4. Lighting up in 2008

Locals were happy to speak on the first anniversary of the smoking ban in 2008. | sg

