It’s an exciting time of the year no matter what level of the game you play.
And to celebrate it, we dug into the Shields Gazette archives to find these 13 memories of local football teams, from Boldon Girls to St Wilfrid’s College.
There’s trophies galore in the pictures. All we need now are your memories.
1. Jarrow Panthers
A team line-up of the Jarrow Panthers in a Shields Gazette photo from 2006. | sg
2. Jarrow Vipers
The Jarrow Vipers under-8 team looked smart in this team line-up from 19 years ago. Tell us if you recognise anyone. | sg
3. Wonderful West Boldon
West Boldon's football teams won a whole load of trophies in 2007 and here are the squad members with them. | sg
4. St Joseph's RC Comprehensive
The St Joseph's RC Comprehensive School team got our photographer's attention in this photo from 2008. | sg
