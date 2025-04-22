Result! I found these 13 photos of South Tyneside football teams from 2006 to 2017

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 13:04 BST

Promotions, relegations. cup triumphs - they’re all on the way as local football leagues reach their finales.

It’s an exciting time of the year no matter what level of the game you play.

And to celebrate it, we dug into the Shields Gazette archives to find these 13 memories of local football teams, from Boldon Girls to St Wilfrid’s College.

There’s trophies galore in the pictures. All we need now are your memories.

A team line-up of the Jarrow Panthers in a Shields Gazette photo from 2006.

1. Jarrow Panthers

A team line-up of the Jarrow Panthers in a Shields Gazette photo from 2006. | sg

The Jarrow Vipers under-8 team looked smart in this team line-up from 19 years ago. Tell us if you recognise anyone.

2. Jarrow Vipers

The Jarrow Vipers under-8 team looked smart in this team line-up from 19 years ago. Tell us if you recognise anyone. | sg

West Boldon's football teams won a whole load of trophies in 2007 and here are the squad members with them.

3. Wonderful West Boldon

West Boldon's football teams won a whole load of trophies in 2007 and here are the squad members with them. | sg

The St Joseph's RC Comprehensive School team got our photographer's attention in this photo from 2008.

4. St Joseph's RC Comprehensive

The St Joseph's RC Comprehensive School team got our photographer's attention in this photo from 2008. | sg

