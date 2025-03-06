The lighter days and warmer garden centre near you.
Why not get some inspiration for your next outdoor project with these 13 gardening themed images from the Shields Gazette archives.
1 / 4
Have a look at my potted picture history from gardens and gardening centres across South Tyneside.
The lighter days and warmer garden centre near you.
Why not get some inspiration for your next outdoor project with these 13 gardening themed images from the Shields Gazette archives.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.