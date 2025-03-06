Dig in! I've got a whole basket load of retro South Tyneside gardening scenes to take you into Spring

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 11:36 BST

Have a look at my potted picture history from gardens and gardening centres across South Tyneside.

Why not get some inspiration for your next outdoor project with these 13 gardening themed images from the Shields Gazette archives.

A scene from June 1966 with children playing in the Oakleigh Gardens centre. Remember this?

1. Playtime in June 1966

A scene from June 1966 with children playing in the Oakleigh Gardens centre. Remember this? | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

It was 21 years ago when these young gardeners were in the spotlight at Hebburn Comprehensive.

2. Hard working in Hebburn

It was 21 years ago when these young gardeners were in the spotlight at Hebburn Comprehensive. | sg

Gardeners from the Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints were doing their bit for the South Tyneside environment in 2005, along with Cllr Tom Defty.

3. Wonderful work in 2005

Gardeners from the Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints were doing their bit for the South Tyneside environment in 2005, along with Cllr Tom Defty. | sg

The wonderful character - Johnny Longlife - joined pupils at St Gregory's School for a day of bulb planting in April 2006.

4. Dig in to a St Gregory's School memory

The wonderful character - Johnny Longlife - joined pupils at St Gregory's School for a day of bulb planting in April 2006. | sg

