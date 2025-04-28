The event is always held on the last Wednesday in April and celebrates the work of guide dogs around the world.
We have also got reminders of Becca, Tamsin, Toby and Mya plus many more. Enjoy the Shields Gazette memories and to find out more about guide dogs, visit here.
1. Zira in 1985
Marie McArthur gave a talk on the problems blind people face in 1985.
She gave the talk to pupils of Mortimer Comprehensive School when she visited with her guide dog Zira. | sg
2. Cyder and Kimber in 2003
Staff at Asda in Boldon Colliery had a warm welcome in store in 2003 for guide dogs Cyder and Kimber. | sg
3. Kyla, Ulma, Fliss, Inca and Yashka
Kyla, Ulma, Fliss, Inca and Yashka were in the picture with their owners from the South Tyneside branch of the Guide Dogs charity in 2004.
That was the year when Specsavers adopted the charity as their chosen cause. | sg
4. Inca in 2004
Youngsters got to meet Inca the guide dog, as well as Jennifer Emmerson from Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, during a story time session in 2004. | se Photo: TR
