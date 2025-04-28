I've got a heart-melting line-up of South Tyneside guide dog memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 12:48 BST

Meet Inca, Marco, Luna and Errol - the South Tyneside guide dogs who got us going ‘aww’ in the past.

We are celebrating these talented canines for a special reason - it’s International Guide Dog Day on April 30.

The event is always held on the last Wednesday in April and celebrates the work of guide dogs around the world.

We have also got reminders of Becca, Tamsin, Toby and Mya plus many more. Enjoy the Shields Gazette memories and to find out more about guide dogs, visit here.

Marie McArthur gave a talk on the problems blind people face in 1985. She gave the talk to pupils of Mortimer Comprehensive School when she visited with her guide dog Zira.

1. Zira in 1985

Staff at Asda in Boldon Colliery had a warm welcome in store in 2003 for guide dogs Cyder and Kimber.

2. Cyder and Kimber in 2003

Kyla, Ulma, Fliss, Inca and Yashka were in the picture with their owners from the South Tyneside branch of the Guide Dogs charity in 2004. That was the year when Specsavers adopted the charity as their chosen cause.

3. Kyla, Ulma, Fliss, Inca and Yashka

Youngsters got to meet Inca the guide dog, as well as Jennifer Emmerson from Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, during a story time session in 2004.

4. Inca in 2004

