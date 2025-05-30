From Bedeburn to Whitburn and Boldon Primary to Albert Elliott Primary, we have reminders of them all - and the head teachers who led them to 2003 to 2009.

Have a look at these great Shields Gazette archive memories and see if you can spot a former schoolmate. Or maybe you remember one of the teachers .

1 . Paula Williams at Whitburn School All the way back to 2003 where Whitburn School was working on its Healthy Hearts campaign and head teacher Paula Williams was in the picture. | sg Photo Sales

2 . Ian Mills at Biddick Hall Juniors Join us in January 2005 when Biddick Hall Juniors was celebrating a great Ofsted report, with head teacher Ian Mills and his pupils pictured. | sg Photo Sales

3 . Tricia Bevan at Bedeburn Primary Top pupil Alice Burn was congratulated on her success at Bedeburn Primary by head teacher Tricia Bevan in January 2005. | sg Photo Sales

4 . Les McEnaney at Bedewell Primary Les McEnaney and his hard working pupils were happy to pose for this heartwarming photo at Bedewell Primary School in February 2005. | sg Photo Sales