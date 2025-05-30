South Tyneside retro: 13 more head teachers who you'll remember with fondness

By Chris Cordner

Published 30th May 2025, 12:59 BST

What a class line-up of memories we have - of 13 more head teachers who shaped our lives.

From Bedeburn to Whitburn and Boldon Primary to Albert Elliott Primary, we have reminders of them all - and the head teachers who led them to 2003 to 2009.

Have a look at these great Shields Gazette archive memories and see if you can spot a former schoolmate. Or maybe you remember one of the teachers.

All the way back to 2003 where Whitburn School was working on its Healthy Hearts campaign and head teacher Paula Williams was in the picture.

Join us in January 2005 when Biddick Hall Juniors was celebrating a great Ofsted report, with head teacher Ian Mills and his pupils pictured.

Top pupil Alice Burn was congratulated on her success at Bedeburn Primary by head teacher Tricia Bevan in January 2005.

Les McEnaney and his hard working pupils were happy to pose for this heartwarming photo at Bedewell Primary School in February 2005.

