Today is National Library Workers Day and that gives us a chance to celebrate these great

Okay, so the day is an American celebration but we think the likes of Elsie Ord, Nicola Lamb, Catrin Calt and Jackie Buckley deserve our praise all year round.

See who else gets our attention in these Shields Gazette archive memories.

1 . Read all about it in 1968 Miss Elsie Ord, schools librarian, looks at some of the new books in the South Tyneside stock in 1968. | sg Photo Sales

2 . A 2004 chapter Assistant librarian Elaine McCulloch was taking books to a temporary library in this view from 2004. | sg Photo Sales

3 . Bargain books in Boldon Nicola Lamb had books for sale at Boldon Library in this photo from 2004. | sg Photo Sales