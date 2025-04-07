A retro shout out to these 13 South Tyneside librarians

Don’t say it too loud but we’ve got loads of memories of South Tyneside librarians.

Today is National Library Workers Day and that gives us a chance to celebrate these great

Okay, so the day is an American celebration but we think the likes of Elsie Ord, Nicola Lamb, Catrin Calt and Jackie Buckley deserve our praise all year round.

See who else gets our attention in these Shields Gazette archive memories.

Miss Elsie Ord, schools librarian, looks at some of the new books in the South Tyneside stock in 1968.

Assistant librarian Elaine McCulloch was taking books to a temporary library in this view from 2004.

Nicola Lamb had books for sale at Boldon Library in this photo from 2004.

Young Peoples Librarian Catrin Calt was taking a speed reading session at Hadrian Primary School in 2005.

