How South Tyneside life looked 50 years ago - the era of Kojak watches and King Kong
I just had to take a closer look at what life was like in South Shields and the rest of the borough 50 years ago this month.
New computer watches - just like Kojak’s
If you got along to Wilkinsons the Jewellers in Frederick Street, you could buy computer watches from £49.95.
It was all the rage and the store had an advert out which said ‘Kojak Wears One. So Can You’.
The watch had push buttons which gave out an LED light as well as the date and the time. You could even join the store’s Christmas Club if you wanted to put that special present aside.
Starring at the Gaumont
Elsewhere in the borough, the Gaumont Cinema had two iconic films on the same bill in October 1975. You could watch Easy Rider starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, and then stay on to watch Midnight Cowboy with Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman in the leading roles.
The Super Sunday matinee at the same venue was King Kong. It had returned through ‘popular demand’ and was showing twice a day.
There was good news in Jarrow where funding of £400,000 had just been secured for a new community centre. South Tyneside Council was inviting tenders for the building, beside the town’s post office and library.
The three-storey complex, which was to be completed by 1977, would incorporate a gymnasium, theatre and youth club.
The battle against hooliganism
Meanwhile, Newcastle United was at the forefront of the battle against hooliganism in 1975.
Long queues of fans filled the city’s Bridge Hotel as the supporters’ club launched their identity card operation.
Within a few days more than 1,000 members had signed up for the scheme – at 50p a head. The club had bought a £850 machine that took photographs and simultaneously issued cards, without which no supporter would be allowed to travel to away matches.
United fan Ian Stewart, 31, of Bournemouth Parade, on the Lukes Lane Estate in Hebburn, said: “I think they are a great idea. They will help beat the menace of soccer hooliganism.”
