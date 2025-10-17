Now that was an era of iconic stars. We’re talking about the mid 1970s when TV detective Kojak was winning millions of fans and iconic films were showing in South Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I just had to take a closer look at what life was like in South Shields and the rest of the borough 50 years ago this month.

New computer watches - just like Kojak’s

If you got along to Wilkinsons the Jewellers in Frederick Street, you could buy computer watches from £49.95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frederick Street as it looked around 50 years ago. | nw

It was all the rage and the store had an advert out which said ‘Kojak Wears One. So Can You’.

Read More The South Tyneside girl who mixed with stars including Carry On film legends

The watch had push buttons which gave out an LED light as well as the date and the time. You could even join the store’s Christmas Club if you wanted to put that special present aside.

The Wilkinsons jewellers store advert which promoted the latest gadget in 1975 - computer watches. | nw

Starring at the Gaumont

Elsewhere in the borough, the Gaumont Cinema had two iconic films on the same bill in October 1975. You could watch Easy Rider starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, and then stay on to watch Midnight Cowboy with Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman in the leading roles.

Mile End Road in South Shields. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

The Super Sunday matinee at the same venue was King Kong. It had returned through ‘popular demand’ and was showing twice a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was good news in Jarrow where funding of £400,000 had just been secured for a new community centre. South Tyneside Council was inviting tenders for the building, beside the town’s post office and library.

The three-storey complex, which was to be completed by 1977, would incorporate a gymnasium, theatre and youth club.

The battle against hooliganism

Meanwhile, Newcastle United was at the forefront of the battle against hooliganism in 1975.

Long queues of fans filled the city’s Bridge Hotel as the supporters’ club launched their identity card operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within a few days more than 1,000 members had signed up for the scheme – at 50p a head. The club had bought a £850 machine that took photographs and simultaneously issued cards, without which no supporter would be allowed to travel to away matches.

United fan Ian Stewart, 31, of Bournemouth Parade, on the Lukes Lane Estate in Hebburn, said: “I think they are a great idea. They will help beat the menace of soccer hooliganism.”

Tell us what you remember about South Tyneside life 50 years ago. Email [email protected]