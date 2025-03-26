13 South Tyneside pubs as they looked in the fabulous 1980s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:33 BST

Cue the power dressing, big hair and most of all the memories galore from South Tyneside in the 1980s.

We have 13 Shields Gazette archive photos of the pubs.

It was an era of shoulder pads, pina colada and having a great time dancing to Wham, Madonna and The Human League.

Relive your own

Harbour Lights, Dexters and Stags are just a small selection of the pubs we have in our feature.

1. Fabulous South Tyneside pubs and clubs from the 1980s

Violet Colley, manageress of the Satellite public house, with two of her regulars Albert Ord and Jim Carlyle. Customers raised more than £350 for their Christmas fund for children and old people in 1980.

2. The Satellite

The Grey Horse in Whitburn as it looked in this Shields Gazette archive photo from September 1981.

3. Grey Horse

The Banks 'O Tyne darts team. Left to right are: Vic Wright, Jimmy Ewart, Larry Inkster and Tommy Shippen with the 1981 Miss Silk Cut winner who presented them with awards.

4. Banks O' Tyne

