Let’s take a trip down memory lane look the some of South Tyneside’s pubs from years gone by.

What’s your favourite pub in South Tyneside? Maybe it’s the one you visited last weekend, or maybe it’s one that doesn’t exist anymore.

Here are 11 of the boroughs finest, past and present.

1 . The Chichester Arms The Chichester Arms with its modernised bar in 1966. | SG Photo Sales

2 . The Commando The Commando, South Shields closed in 2008 and was knocked down five years later. Was it a favourite of yours? Photo: iain brown | SG Photo Sales

3 . The West Park The West Park closed its doors for good in 2014. Did you love a visit? Photo: sg | SG Photo Sales