South Tyneside's beloved pubs: A look back at retro favourites

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 18th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST

Join us as we reminisce about the beloved pubs of South Tyneside, both past and present.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane look the some of South Tyneside’s pubs from years gone by.

What’s your favourite pub in South Tyneside? Maybe it’s the one you visited last weekend, or maybe it’s one that doesn’t exist anymore.

Here are 11 of the boroughs finest, past and present.

The Chichester Arms with its modernised bar in 1966.

1. The Chichester Arms

The Chichester Arms with its modernised bar in 1966. | SG

The Commando, South Shields closed in 2008 and was knocked down five years later. Was it a favourite of yours? Photo: iain brown

2. The Commando

The Commando, South Shields closed in 2008 and was knocked down five years later. Was it a favourite of yours? Photo: iain brown | SG

The West Park closed its doors for good in 2014. Did you love a visit? Photo: sg

3. The West Park

The West Park closed its doors for good in 2014. Did you love a visit? Photo: sg | SG

Whispers was formerly the Brunswick

4. Whispers in Laygate

Whispers was formerly the Brunswick | SG

