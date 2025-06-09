South Tyneside Retro: 13 people we photographed in 2004

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:01 BST

Take a trip down memory lane and see if you recognise any of these faces from South Tyneside in 2004.

Every one of them had their say on the issues of the day, from traffic wardens to health issues.

There are 13 faces to recognise from the Shields Gazette archives and we thank everyone who took the time to share their opinions back then.

See if you can spot someone you know from these 21-year-old South Tyneside memories.

Rachel Green was one of the people who spoke to us in King Street 21 years ago and she had her say on street cafes.

1. Cafe views from 2004

Bob Foster was speaking to the Gazette about health issues. We chatted to him on a sunny day in March 2004.

2. Sharing his thoughts

Flashback to January 2004 where this South Tyneside resident, Carol Humphries, took time to share her views on the topic of the day.

3. A January scene from 2004

A Shields Gazette reader, Billy Bayes, took time to pose for those photo 21 years ago. Get in touch if you recognise them.

4. A 2004 photo

