South Tyneside retro: 13 things you did at school in 1980

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:33 BST

Many of you loved your schooldays in South Tyneside in the 1980s - but can you remember what you got up to in the classroom?

We can, because we’ve got the Shields Gazette archives to remind us.

All these schools photos come from 45 years ago and show model restoration at Springfield, art lessons at Hadrian Juniors and rounders at Mortimer Comprehensive.

We are handing it you to tell us more about these memories. Email [email protected] to tell us more.

The King George under 19 netball team in 1980. Tell us if you can spot someone you know in this Shields Gazette archive photo.

1. Netball at King George School

The King George under 19 netball team in 1980. Tell us if you can spot someone you know in this Shields Gazette archive photo. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

What a gift for Harton Comprehensive School from Jos. Conway's shop when this bike was presented in 1980. Remember this?

2. Motor bike memories from Harton Comprehensive School

What a gift for Harton Comprehensive School from Jos. Conway's shop when this bike was presented in 1980. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Meet the second year rounders team from Mortimer Comprehensive School in 1980. We would love to know if you have memories of those days.

3. Rounders at Mortimer Comprehensive

Meet the second year rounders team from Mortimer Comprehensive School in 1980. We would love to know if you have memories of those days. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Pupils from Perth Green School were pictured making exhibits for their mini exhibition on Vikings and their lifestyles.

4. Learning about the Vikings at Perth Green

Pupils from Perth Green School were pictured making exhibits for their mini exhibition on Vikings and their lifestyles. | SG

