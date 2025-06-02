All these schools photos come from 45 years ago and show model restoration at Springfield, art lessons at Hadrian Juniors and rounders at Mortimer Comprehensive.
1. Netball at King George School
The King George under 19 netball team in 1980. Tell us if you can spot someone you know in this Shields Gazette archive photo. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Motor bike memories from Harton Comprehensive School
What a gift for Harton Comprehensive School from Jos. Conway's shop when this bike was presented in 1980. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Rounders at Mortimer Comprehensive
Meet the second year rounders team from Mortimer Comprehensive School in 1980. We would love to know if you have memories of those days. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Learning about the Vikings at Perth Green
Pupils from Perth Green School were pictured making exhibits for their mini exhibition on Vikings and their lifestyles. | SG
