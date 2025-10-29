The riverside at South Shields where a spirit is said to have been spotted in times gone by. A character called Jack the Hammer is said to have haunted an area of South Tyneside. It would appear by the river when someone is lost at sea, according to the report which is included in the online Paranormal Database.placeholder image
13 South Tyneside tales to ramp up the Halloween spirit with a Viking ghost and riverside spirit included

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 29th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

Heard the one about the 17th Century South Tyneside ghost with a fondness for wide brimmed hats.

Or the tale of the cemetery poltergeist who raised fears in West Boldon 60 years ago this year.

Both are included in our selection of 13 South Tyneside spirited tales for Halloween which are all included in the online Paranormal Database.

The Paranormal Database was set up by Darren Mann and it is packed with interesting stories. Find out more here.

And to tell us about your own ghostly experiences, email [email protected]

A maid was working in a house in the long-gone South Shields road. A ghost instructed the maid to reach into an opening in the cellar wall. The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.

1. A kindly spirit in Thrift Street

There's a backdrop of Tynemouth Priory for this snowy scene at Sandhaven. A Viking raider is said to haunt the site of Tynemouth Priory. His spirit is included in an online database of the paranormal incidents reported across the country.

2. The Viking ghost

St Paul's Church in Jarrow which one of many South Tyneside venues included in the Paranormal Database.

3. A powerful tale

Back in 1965, concerns grew of unusual activity in Westoe Cemetery where several tombs were violated.At the time, a local councillor suggested a black magic group or a poltergeist could have been responsible. A police investigation failed to find those responsible. But we wonder if anyone can shed light on the mysterious case.

4. A 1965 mystery

