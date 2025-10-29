Or the tale of the cemetery poltergeist who raised fears in West Boldon 60 years ago this year.
Both are included in our selection of 13 South Tyneside spirited tales for Halloween which are all included in the online Paranormal Database.
1. A kindly spirit in Thrift Street
A maid was working in a house in the long-gone South Shields road.
A ghost instructed the maid to reach into an opening in the cellar wall. The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house. | Google Maps
2. The Viking ghost
There's a backdrop of Tynemouth Priory for this snowy scene at Sandhaven.
A Viking raider is said to haunt the site of Tynemouth Priory.
His spirit is included in an online database of the paranormal incidents reported across the country. | sg
3. A powerful tale
St Paul's Church in Jarrow which one of many South Tyneside venues included in the Paranormal Database. | Google Maps
4. A 1965 mystery
Back in 1965, concerns grew of unusual activity in Westoe Cemetery where several tombs were violated.At the time, a local councillor suggested a black magic group or a poltergeist could have been responsible. A police investigation failed to find those responsible.
But we wonder if anyone can shed light on the mysterious case. | Google Maps