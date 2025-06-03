St Nicholas Church in West Boldon in 13 memorable views

By Chris Cordner

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 12:47 BST

Decades of memories are packed into this gallery of photos from St Nicholas Church in West Boldon.

We hope you love these scenes which include flower festivals, stage rehearsals and a poignant school event which marked the end of an era in 2009.

Our gallery has been put together after the news that Rev Paul Barker, the local Rector of the Church of England churches in The Boldons, was set to take on the iconic Blaydon Race.

Rev Barker is hoping to raise funds for essential structural repairs to St Nicholas Church Hall, in West Boldon.

Find out more about his plans here.

But not before you’ve had a good look through our superb set of West Boldon church memories.

Lilian Reid (left) and Anita Buyers set the scene for this stunning view at the2008 St Nicholas' Church flower festival.

1. Floral in 2008

Lilian Reid (left) and Anita Buyers set the scene for this stunning view at the2008 St Nicholas' Church flower festival. | sg

Rev Stan Buyers was the new vicar at the church in West Boldon when this photo was taken in December 2003.

2. A new arrival in 2003

Rev Stan Buyers was the new vicar at the church in West Boldon when this photo was taken in December 2003. | sg

The scene outside the church in a look back to West Boldon in February 2004.

3. Flashback to 2004

The scene outside the church in a look back to West Boldon in February 2004. | sg

Freddie (5) and Lili (9) Raistrick of Jarrow were enjoying the flowers in the St Nicholas' Church festival. Here they are in a Shields Gazette archive scene from 17 years ago.

4. A 2008 memory for Freddie and Lili

Freddie (5) and Lili (9) Raistrick of Jarrow were enjoying the flowers in the St Nicholas' Church festival. Here they are in a Shields Gazette archive scene from 17 years ago. | sg

