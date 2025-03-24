Showing tonight: 13 fantastic views of South Tyneside's theatre history and I want more

Encore! We want your memories of these South Tyneside stage scenes in a very special week for theatres worldwide.

World Theatre Day arrives on March 27 and it has been celebrated since 1962.

We have started our own celebrations by scouring the Shields Gazette archives for reminders of our rich stage history.

Take a look at scenes from 1962 to 2016 and then share your own memories by emailing [email protected]

Tom Thumb was the family treat at the Gaumont and it was showing three times a day in 1962. In its previous guises, the building had a stage which was used for circuses and vaudeville shows.

1. A star-studded line-up

Westovian Amateur Dramatic Society put on a production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears in 1973. Ann McLennan was the principal boy; Jim Grey, the Dame; and Dorothy Ramm as Goldilocks.

2. Golden at the Westovians

Workmen working on the Pier Pavilion facelift in August 1977.

3. A face lift for the pavilion

Eddie McNamee, left, and Alan Woodrow in a sketch for a 'television spectacular' in the Westovians' production of The Sunshine Boys. Were you part of the 1983 show?

4. Ready for the 1983 show

