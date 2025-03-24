We have started our own celebrations by scouring the Shields Gazette archives for reminders of our rich stage history.
1. A star-studded line-up
Tom Thumb was the family treat at the Gaumont and it was showing three times a day in 1962.
In its previous guises, the building had a stage which was used for circuses and vaudeville shows. | sg
2. Golden at the Westovians
Westovian Amateur Dramatic Society put on a production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears in 1973.
Ann McLennan was the principal boy; Jim Grey, the Dame; and Dorothy Ramm as Goldilocks. | sg
3. A face lift for the pavilion
Workmen working on the Pier Pavilion facelift in August 1977. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Ready for the 1983 show
Eddie McNamee, left, and Alan Woodrow in a sketch for a 'television spectacular' in the Westovians' production of The Sunshine Boys. Were you part of the 1983 show? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
