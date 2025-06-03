South Tyneside pub retro: I found these 13 views of The Vigilant in Sunderland Road

By Chris Cordner

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:26 BST

They are caring lot at The Vigilant pub in South Shields.

They have raised hundreds of pounds for worthy causes over the years and here’s the proof, in a set of Shields Gazette archive memories.

We delved into our files to find 13 views of the Sunderland Road venue from 2004 to 2013. See how many you remember.

A warming sight on a cold January day back in 2004, captured in this photo from the Shields Gazette archives.

1. A January day

A warming sight on a cold January day back in 2004, captured in this photo from the Shields Gazette archives. | sg

Vigilant owners Brian and Clare Campbell, left, were among those who helped raise £1,350 for the South Tyneside District Hospital special care baby unit in November 2005.

2. Such a worthy cause in 2005

Vigilant owners Brian and Clare Campbell, left, were among those who helped raise £1,350 for the South Tyneside District Hospital special care baby unit in November 2005. | sg

Taking you back to 2005 when representatives of Mortimer Comprehensive School joined the pub's Steve Tomkins for this scene. But we want to hear from people who can tell us more about it.

3. Memories from 2005

Taking you back to 2005 when representatives of Mortimer Comprehensive School joined the pub's Steve Tomkins for this scene. But we want to hear from people who can tell us more about it. | sg

Clare Campbell and Gayle Gardiner were tucking in to some World Cup themed food at the pub 19 years ago. It included Holland versus Ivory Coast dishes.

4. World foods in 2006

Clare Campbell and Gayle Gardiner were tucking in to some World Cup themed food at the pub 19 years ago. It included Holland versus Ivory Coast dishes. | sg

