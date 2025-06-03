They have raised hundreds of pounds for worthy causes over the years and here’s the proof, in a set of Shields Gazette archive memories.
We delved into our files to find 13 views of the Sunderland Road venue from 2004 to 2013. See how many you remember.
1. A January day
A warming sight on a cold January day back in 2004, captured in this photo from the Shields Gazette archives. | sg
2. Such a worthy cause in 2005
Vigilant owners Brian and Clare Campbell, left, were among those who helped raise £1,350 for the South Tyneside District Hospital special care baby unit in November 2005. | sg
3. Memories from 2005
Taking you back to 2005 when representatives of Mortimer Comprehensive School joined the pub's Steve Tomkins for this scene.
But we want to hear from people who can tell us more about it. | sg
4. World foods in 2006
Clare Campbell and Gayle Gardiner were tucking in to some World Cup themed food at the pub 19 years ago.
It included Holland versus Ivory Coast dishes. | sg
