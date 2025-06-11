The excellent Newcastle Photo Archive contains all of these images and more, spanning more than 100 years of the stadium’s history.
We first shared these retro scenes with you earlier this week and here is another chance to have a look.
And what better time is there than now, when Newcastle World is reporting on supporters eagerly awaiting an official update on the club’s stadium plans.
While you wait, enjoy this look back at how far things have come since Newcastle United the early 1900s.
