Thirteen shots from the past - but did we score with this look back at St. James’ Park over the years.

The excellent Newcastle Photo Archive contains all of these images and more, spanning more than 100 years of the stadium’s history.

We first shared these retro scenes with you earlier this week and here is another chance to have a look.

And what better time is there than now, when Newcastle World is reporting on supporters eagerly awaiting an official update on the club’s stadium plans.

While you wait, enjoy this look back at how far things have come since Newcastle United the early 1900s.

An early 1900s photo which shows just how much the ground has changed over the years.

1. More than 100 years ago

An early 1900s photo which shows just how much the ground has changed over the years. | Newcastle Photo Archive

An undated view of footballing life in Newcastle in the 1900s.

2. A 1900s memory

An undated view of footballing life in Newcastle in the 1900s. | Newcastle Photo Archive

Match action from the 1900s when St. James' Park was a much different venue.

3. Match day in the 1900s

Match action from the 1900s when St. James' Park was a much different venue. | Newcastle Photo Archive

Strawberry Place on a busy day in the 1960s. Look at the great array of cars from the era.

4. Strawberry Place

Strawberry Place on a busy day in the 1960s. Look at the great array of cars from the era. | Newcastle Photo Archive

