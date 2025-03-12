It's class! We spent a 2007 day at St Matthew's Primary in Jarrow and got all these photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:49 BST

A big tick for anyone who shares their memories of these 2007 scenes at St Matthew’s RC Primary.

The Jarrow school was very much in the mind of a Shields Gazette photographer who spent a whole day there 18 years ago.

They got memories of pupils dancing, playing, studying and generally having a great time.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know in this schools gallery.

Here's a musical memory for you from a school practice session in 2007.

1. In tune in 2007

Here's a musical memory for you from a school practice session in 2007. | sg

Another nostalgic photo from the school in Jarrow. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

2. A great read

Another nostalgic photo from the school in Jarrow. Tell us if it brings back memories for you. | sg

Tell us if you recognise these young musicians who were pictured during a school session.

3. Recording a 2007 memory

Tell us if you recognise these young musicians who were pictured during a school session. | sg

Tapping in to a wonderful dancing session at the school in February 2007.

4. Dancing back in time

Tapping in to a wonderful dancing session at the school in February 2007. | sg

