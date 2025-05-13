The earliest days of the Stadium of Light: Watch as it takes shape in these iconic scenes
The second leg of the Championship play-off semi final against Coventry City is on the way.
Our fortress as it took shape
In the meantime, I found these iconic scenes of Sunderland’s home fortress in the archives of Getty Images.
They show the earliest days of the SoL during its construction phase and those exciting times when we first got to see inside the ground.
Relive it all as we get ready for another historic night in SAFC’s history.
Our thanks go to Getty Images for these great scenes
Tending to the flower pots
A 1966 view of residents mingling as they tend to the flowerpots outside their Hahnemann Court homes will have brought back lots of memories for Wearsiders.
