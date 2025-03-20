Once Upon A Time: Your little ones loved these South Tyneside storytelling sessions

Happy World Storytelling Day everyone.

It’s a very special day for book lovers including all of these

Who can tell us more about this Whitburn Infants School photo from June 1994.

1. A favourite read at Whitburn Infants

Who can tell us more about this Whitburn Infants School photo from June 1994. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Adam Bushnell was the storyteller involved in a session at Jarrow Library in 2006 and pupils from Dunn Street Primary School joined him.

2. Dunn Street Primary pupils in the picture

Adam Bushnell was the storyteller involved in a session at Jarrow Library in 2006 and pupils from Dunn Street Primary School joined him. | sg Photo: TR

Pupils from St Bede's RC Primary School were enjoying storytelling at Jarrow Library on National Storytelling Day in 2007.

3. Back to 2007 in Jarrow

Pupils from St Bede's RC Primary School were enjoying storytelling at Jarrow Library on National Storytelling Day in 2007. | sg Photo: sg

Pupils from Westoe Crown Primary School were pictured with librarian Claire Craig during a storytelling session in 2008.

4. Wonderful at Westoe Crown

Pupils from Westoe Crown Primary School were pictured with librarian Claire Craig during a storytelling session in 2008. | sg Photo: TR

