We’ve all heard of rain stopped play - or match abandoned because of snow.

But we wonder if you remember the year when sun stopped play in South Shields and most parts of Britain.

Nothing like it for 350 years

The summer of 1976 saw temperatures soar above 90 degrees fahrenheit. It was the hottest period in 350 years and people were literally dropping like flies.

As temperatures are currently at sizzling level we look back at other times when it was hot, hot, hot - in particular that long hot summer of 1976 | other 3rd party

The subsequent drought resulted in Parliament passing an emergency Drought Act with widespread water rationing and public standpipes in some affected areas.

Matters came to a head in South Tyneside when a threat was made to blow the whistle on amateur football matches.

Desperate search for other venues

Traditional grounds at Bents Park in South Shields were so hard they were unplayable, and a desperate search was launched to find alternative venues.

Women fill their buckets from a public standpipe during the 1976 drought. | nw

Coun Hugh Downey, chairman of South Tyneside Cultural and Leisure Activities Committee, warned that without rain soon some pitches might have to be abandoned, adding: “Unless we get some water on pitches, football will be impossible. In other parts of the borough, football pitches have been re-sown with grass, but because it is so dry the seeds have not germinated.”

The year of the ladybird swarms

It was not just football which was affected. The incredible temperatures saw swarms of ladybirds appear all over Britain.

Ladybirds by the million became a part of daily life in Sunderland - and the rest of the UK - during the incredible heatwave of 1976. Tell us if you remember that scorchingly hot summer. | nw

Roads melted in the heat and some areas of the UK had no rain for more than 45 days.

Thankfully, both September and October proved wet months and normal service was resumed, on and off the pitch.

Tell us what you remember about that incredible Summer and what you were doing back then.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]