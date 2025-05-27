The South Tyneside extreme weather which stopped sport - because it was too hot
But we wonder if you remember the year when sun stopped play in South Shields and most parts of Britain.
Nothing like it for 350 years
The summer of 1976 saw temperatures soar above 90 degrees fahrenheit. It was the hottest period in 350 years and people were literally dropping like flies.
The subsequent drought resulted in Parliament passing an emergency Drought Act with widespread water rationing and public standpipes in some affected areas.
Matters came to a head in South Tyneside when a threat was made to blow the whistle on amateur football matches.
Desperate search for other venues
Traditional grounds at Bents Park in South Shields were so hard they were unplayable, and a desperate search was launched to find alternative venues.
Coun Hugh Downey, chairman of South Tyneside Cultural and Leisure Activities Committee, warned that without rain soon some pitches might have to be abandoned, adding: “Unless we get some water on pitches, football will be impossible. In other parts of the borough, football pitches have been re-sown with grass, but because it is so dry the seeds have not germinated.”
The year of the ladybird swarms
It was not just football which was affected. The incredible temperatures saw swarms of ladybirds appear all over Britain.
Roads melted in the heat and some areas of the UK had no rain for more than 45 days.
Thankfully, both September and October proved wet months and normal service was resumed, on and off the pitch.
