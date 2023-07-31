Summer in the 70s - Nine retro scenes of South Tyneside in the sunshine

We’ve gone through our archives to bring you these great memories from the summertime in the early 1970s.

From sunbathing on the South Shields seafront to enjoying live music in the park, these are just some of the ways that you enjoyed the summer months in borough back in the 70s.

These photos come straight from the Shields Gazette archives which show sceens from the summers of 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1973.

How many memories do these images bring back? It is time to take a trip back to the early 70s and enjoy the sunshine from a time gone by.

1 . On the beach South Shields beach on a hot day in August 1970. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Lessons outside at Ashley Road School Ashley Road School playground in July 1971. Were you a pupil there in the 1970s? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . An ace reminder from Wood Terrace Girl competitors during a break in the South Shields and Westoe Lawn Tennis Club’s junior tennis tournament at Wood Terrace in July 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . Live music in Shields Local pop group Fogg taking part in a carnival week show at South Shields amusement park. Does this bring back memories from August 1973? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales