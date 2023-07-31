Summer in the 70s - Nine retro scenes of South Tyneside in the sunshine
We’ve gone through our archives to bring you these great memories from the summertime in the early 1970s.
From sunbathing on the South Shields seafront to enjoying live music in the park, these are just some of the ways that you enjoyed the summer months in borough back in the 70s.
These photos come straight from the Shields Gazette archives which show sceens from the summers of 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1973.
How many memories do these images bring back? It is time to take a trip back to the early 70s and enjoy the sunshine from a time gone by.
