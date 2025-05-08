We love it yeah yeah yeah! Author's new book about the 60s music scene
Ian Mole has penned '5-4-3-2-1...My Music Memories of Sunderland in the 1960's' and it includes the bands he saw at venues including the Bay and Mecca.
Legends who graced the Sunderland stage
It’s a personal take on some legendary names from the Wearside music scene.
He told the Sunderland Echo: “It is my personal memories of what it was like to watch some of the groups such as The Beatles, The Who, Joe Cocker and Free’.
The 220-page book is 36 chapters of fond memories and he said: “It was a great time to be a music fan.”
He praised the legendary promoter Geoff Docherty for bringing Pink Floyd, The Who, Led Zeppelin and Tyrannosaurus Rex to Sunderland.
‘A godsend to young people in Sunderland’
‘He was a godsend to young people in Sunderland who went to the likes of the Bay and the Mecca,’ Ian added.
Ian, who grew up in the Thornhill area, is a retired English teacher, whose varied career took him around the world including Argentina, Poland, Australia, Crete and other countries beside.
He is originally from Sunderland but has lived in London for 50 years. Ian is also a walking tours guide who has taken people through many journeys into Wearside’s past with his looks at department stores, lost shops and pubs of the past.
The ex-Bede pupil, 70, has written a string of popular books about his home city.
The book is currently on sale in Sunderland at Waterstones, the Museum, the National Glass Centre and A Love Supreme at £10, Ian said.
