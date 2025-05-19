Wem-ber-lee: 13 photos of Sunderland fans at the Cup final in 1992

By Chris Cordner

Published 19th May 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 17:09 BST

The countdown is on to another nail biting day at Wembley.

Just like in 1992, Sunderland will be wearing a classy white away kit for the big occasion.

They will take on Sheffield United for a place in the Premier League. As we get ready for the drama, here are 13 Sunderland Echo archive memories of SAFC fans at that 1992 final against Liverpool.

See if you can spot someone you know.

Packed in to Wembley for the FA Cup Final against Liverpool and the support was wonderful as always.

1. Memories from 1992

Packed in to Wembley for the FA Cup Final against Liverpool and the support was wonderful as always. | se

Tell us if you were among the Sunderland supporters at Wembley 33 years ago.

2. Wonderful at Wembley

Tell us if you were among the Sunderland supporters at Wembley 33 years ago. | se

Ready to cheer their heroes at Wembley Stadium. Were you there for the FA Cup Final?

3. Haway the Lads

Ready to cheer their heroes at Wembley Stadium. Were you there for the FA Cup Final? | se

These fans were mingling outside the stadium before the Cup Final. Recognise anyone?

4. On Wembley Way

These fans were mingling outside the stadium before the Cup Final. Recognise anyone? | se

