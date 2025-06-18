Sunderland's great games in the past against their 13 opening Premier League opponents

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Jun 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 14:46 BST

We are back in the Premier League and wouldn’t it be great if our first 13 games turned out like this!

Sunderland take on the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Chelsea on their return to the top flight.

Here is a Sunderland Echo archive look back at some great games against their first 13 opponents.

Gary Rowell and Nick Pickering on the attack against West Ham in September 1982. Sunderland won that one 1-0.

1. Sunderland v West Ham

Gary Rowell and Nick Pickering on the attack against West Ham in September 1982. Sunderland won that one 1-0. | nw

The Lads ran out 3-0 winners when they took on Burnley in August 1977. Does this bring back memories for you?

2. Sunderland v Burnley

The Lads ran out 3-0 winners when they took on Burnley in August 1977. Does this bring back memories for you? | se

Sunderland v Brentford in February 1988. Tell us if you were there for a game which Sunderland won 2-0 even though the squad had been hit by flu.

3. Sunderland v Brentford

Sunderland v Brentford in February 1988. Tell us if you were there for a game which Sunderland won 2-0 even though the squad had been hit by flu. | se

Roker Park witnessed a 1-0 win for Sunderland when the Black Cats took on Crystal Palace in October 1980.

4. Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Roker Park witnessed a 1-0 win for Sunderland when the Black Cats took on Crystal Palace in October 1980. | nw

