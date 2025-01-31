I'm diving back in time for 17 memories of South Tyneside's baths

Who fancies a quick swim? I do and I am doing it in South Tyneside’s past.

Come on in, the memories are lovely of all these baths scenes from 1964 to 2016.

All these photos come from the Shields Gazette archives and they might just bring back memories from Derby Street, Hebburn, Haven Point, and Stanhope Road.

New extensions were being added to Jarrow swimming baths in 1964.

1. Over in Jarrow

New extensions were being added to Jarrow swimming baths in 1964. | sg Photo: sg

Alan Forrest, chairman of South Shields United Swimming Club, pictured before the annual gala at Derby Street Baths in 1965.

2. Gala time in 1965

Alan Forrest, chairman of South Shields United Swimming Club, pictured before the annual gala at Derby Street Baths in 1965. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

The newly-installed sauna at Derby Street baths in 1966. The baths were a favourite stop for many of you after a morning at the pictures.

3. Derby Street Baths

The newly-installed sauna at Derby Street baths in 1966. The baths were a favourite stop for many of you after a morning at the pictures. | sg Photo: JPIMedia

Hebburn Swimming Baths in 1967 but was it a place that you loved to visit?

4. Hebburn in the 60s

Hebburn Swimming Baths in 1967 but was it a place that you loved to visit? | sg Photo: sg

