Take a look at these 11 wonderful reminders from South Tyneside in 1987

Great memories from South Tyneside in 1987.

Take a trip back in time 36 years with these photos from South Tyneside in 1987.

Did you go on an exchange trip to Wuppertal and Remscheid in Germany or were pictured on stage at the South Shields Amateur Operatic Society’s production of The King and I?

We’ve got all this and more in these great gallery of wonderful memories.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...