Take a look at these 11 wonderful reminders from South Tyneside in 1987

You fed the birds in park, put on shows and fundraised in these scences from South Tyneside in 1987.

By Ryan Smith
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Great memories from South Tyneside in 1987.

Take a trip back in time 36 years with these photos from South Tyneside in 1987.

Did you go on an exchange trip to Wuppertal and Remscheid in Germany or were pictured on stage at the South Shields Amateur Operatic Society’s production of The King and I?

We’ve got all this and more in these great gallery of wonderful memories.

Take a look through and let us know if you are included.

