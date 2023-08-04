News you can trust since 1849
There have been some great fancy dress costumes over the years. How many people do you recognise?There have been some great fancy dress costumes over the years. How many people do you recognise?
Take a look at these 13 great fancy dress costumes from over the years in South Tyneside

It is hard not to enjoy fancy dress so we’ve put together a collection of photos that showcase some of the best costumes from over the years.

By Ryan Smith
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:14 BST

Do you remember dressing up as Scooby Doo, Elvis, or Batman?

If you do, then you might have featured in the Shields Gazette in years gone by.

We’ve put togehter a gallery of some of our favourite retro fancy dress costumes from 2003 onwards.

Take a look through and see if you can spot anyone that you know.

Who can tell us more about this 2003 fancy dress charity night - and who are the people pictured having a great time?

1. All smiles in 2003

Who can tell us more about this 2003 fancy dress charity night - and who are the people pictured having a great time? Photo: Shields Gazette

What a lovely photo from Boldon Colliery where they were doing a fancy dress walk for Help For Heroes in 2010. Remember this?

2. Bouncing back to 2010

What a lovely photo from Boldon Colliery where they were doing a fancy dress walk for Help For Heroes in 2010. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

Who remembers this fancy dress scene at St Oswald’s Primary School in 2009?

3. Red nose day

Who remembers this fancy dress scene at St Oswald’s Primary School in 2009? Photo: Stu Norton

A fancy dress walk at Fellgate Primary School attracted all sorts of great outfits in 2008. Were you there?

4. Fantastic in Fellgate

A fancy dress walk at Fellgate Primary School attracted all sorts of great outfits in 2008. Were you there? Photo: Shields Gazette

