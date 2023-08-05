Take a trip back to summertime in South Tyneside during the 1960s with these 11 photos
Summertime and memories go hand in hand so we’ve taken a look at how you spent your summers in years gone by.
Take a look at these wonderful memories as people in South Tyneside enjoy the summers of the early 1960s.
People spent their time in bars, on the beach, taking a look at the shops and watching the latest films.
We hope you enjoy these photo reminders from the Shields Gazette archives of life in the 1960s.
