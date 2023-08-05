News you can trust since 1849
Take a trip back to summertime in South Tyneside during the 1960s with these 11 photos

Summertime and memories go hand in hand so we’ve taken a look at how you spent your summers in years gone by.

By Ryan Smith
Published 5th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

Take a look at these wonderful memories as people in South Tyneside enjoy the summers of the early 1960s.

People spent their time in bars, on the beach, taking a look at the shops and watching the latest films.

We hope you enjoy these photo reminders from the Shields Gazette archives of life in the 1960s.

Galas and fairs always had something good to offer and here’s one at the South Shields stadium in the summer of 1963.

1. A trip to the gala

Galas and fairs always had something good to offer and here’s one at the South Shields stadium in the summer of 1963. Photo: Shields Gazette

Under the shadow of the ships and cranes of Swan Hunters shipyard, a Hebburn family enjoy a picnic in the King George playing fields in 1964.

2. Watching the ships in 1964

Under the shadow of the ships and cranes of Swan Hunters shipyard, a Hebburn family enjoy a picnic in the King George playing fields in 1964. Photo: Shields Gazette

How about a trip to the pictures. The Odeon was showing ‘It’s Trad, Dad’ in this 1962 movie starring Helen Shapiro, Chubby Checker and Gene Vincent.

3. Taking in a film

How about a trip to the pictures. The Odeon was showing ‘It’s Trad, Dad’ in this 1962 movie starring Helen Shapiro, Chubby Checker and Gene Vincent. Photo: Shields Gazette

These youngsters were taking it easy in Monkton Dene Park, Jarrow. in 1962.

4. A chance to relax in the Jarrow sun

These youngsters were taking it easy in Monkton Dene Park, Jarrow. in 1962. Photo: Shields Gazette

