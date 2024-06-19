Do you fancy flicking through some old South Tyneside photos?

These all come from the 1970s, 1980s and one from the early 1990s and they have one thing in common – they were all taken at the Temple Park Leisure Centre.

So whether you were doing aerobics, sliding down the Aqua Blaster or being aquatoned, we have reminders of it.

If you enjoyed gymnastics or football coaching we have that too. Take a look and then get in touch to share the memories.

1 . Relaxing at the pool A Temple Park Leisure Centre scene from April 1979. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Performing in 1983 Donna Green goes through her routine before a packed gallery at Temple Park Leisure Centre in February 1983. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Making a splash in 1977 Being aquatoned in 1977. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales