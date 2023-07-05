News you can trust since 1849
A trip back in time to Cube and Escape in 2004.A trip back in time to Cube and Escape in 2004.
A trip back in time to Cube and Escape in 2004.

Ten great memories from South Shields nightspots Escape and Cube in 2004

It is time to take a trip back to 2004 as we enjoy memories from a nightout in Cube and Escape.

By Ryan Smith
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST

These photos were taken almost two decades ago as people enjoyed a night out in South Shields.

It is great to take a look back at everyone having fun and some of the fashion choices of the early 2000s.

Take a look through this photo collections which comes to us via Wayne Groves.

See if you recognise anyone in these ten fantastic memories of time gone by.

Have these photos brought back great memories for you?

1. Spotlight on Escape

Have these photos brought back great memories for you? Photo: Wayne Groves

A memory from 19 years ago.

2. A great atmosphere at Escape

A memory from 19 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves

Pictured at Cube in 2004. Remember this?

3. Time for a picture

Pictured at Cube in 2004. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves

Happy times at Cube.

4. Sharing a laugh

Happy times at Cube. Photo: Wayne Groves

