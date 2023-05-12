News you can trust since 1849
Ten pictures to take you back to Viva in South Shields in 2008

A good atmosphere and groups of friends having fun! Sounds like all you can ask for from a night out in 2008.

By Ryan Smith
Published 11th May 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 07:00 BST

And that’s what we are bringing you with a retro reflection at Viva, which was on Mile End Road in South Shields.

We bring you 10 photos from the venue that come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.

A big thanks for Wayne for the incredible selection of images and we hope that they bring back some great memories for you.

So if you’re ready, let’s take trip back in time to 15 years ago.

Friends having fun.

1. Fun times back in the day

Friends having fun. Photo: Wayne Groves

What are your memories of nights out in 2008?

2. All smiles at Viva

What are your memories of nights out in 2008? Photo: Wayne Groves

Cheers to the memories.

3. Time for a photo

Cheers to the memories. Photo: Wayne Groves

Who do you recognise in this scene?

4. Such great memories

Who do you recognise in this scene? Photo: Wayne Groves

