Top times at Tesco: We got all these South Tyneside staff and customers on camera

By Chris Cordner

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 15:23 BST

Check this out. It’s Tesco staff and customers and the times we got them on camera.

The supermarket giants do great work in the community and that is no exception in South Tyneside.

We got these Shields Gazette archive views of fun runs, healthy eating and sponsored football teams.

Enjoy the retro journey.

Three cheers for these Tesco staff who tackled Race For Life in 2004.

1. Running back to 2004

Three cheers for these Tesco staff who tackled Race For Life in 2004. | sg

A spot of healthy eating at Tescos in Jarrow for these pupils from St Mary's School in 2004.

2. Tucking in back in 2004

A spot of healthy eating at Tescos in Jarrow for these pupils from St Mary's School in 2004. | sg

Jarrow's under-12 football team had every reason to smile after Tesco stepped in to provide a new strip in 2004.

3. Stylish in their new strip

Jarrow's under-12 football team had every reason to smile after Tesco stepped in to provide a new strip in 2004. | sg

Staff from Tesco in South Shields took part in Race For Life in 2006. In fact, 65 of them tackled the event!

4. Top marks to these Tesco workers

Staff from Tesco in South Shields took part in Race For Life in 2006. In fact, 65 of them tackled the event! Photo: SN

