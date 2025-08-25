Little compares to the joy of opening a box of Lego and spilling the contents onto the table, ready for construction.
But Lego is among the most collectable of toys, with the rarest sets and minifigures fetching many thousands of pounds.
That’s why people often buy it as an investment for themselves or their children, with the sets sitting pristine in their wrapping.
While it’s true that unopened Lego sets are usually worth much more, well-loved ones can still fetch a pretty penny if they’re rare enough.
One particularly sought-after minifigure that would have cost you just £1.99 to buy less than 15 years ago is today worth more than £2,700 even in used condition. The most valuable used Lego set of all, meanwhile, is worth just shy of £4,000.
Some date back to the early days of Lego, in the 1950s or 60s, but others were released as recently as
It’s worth checking your toy box or looking in the loft to see if you have a small fortune lying there.
Below are the Lego sets and minifigures worth the most in used condition, according to BrickEconomy.com, listed in reverse order.
Of course, the value depends on the condition of the Lego, so the prices are only a guide.
