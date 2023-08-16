News you can trust since 1849
The celebrities who came to South Tyneside in the 1990s: How many did you see?

What a star line-up and they all came to South Tyneside in the 1990s.

By Evie Lake
Published 16th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

But how many of these celebrities did you get to see live that decade?

Did you rock to Quo in 1993 or dance under the moon of love to Showaddywaddy in 1994. Did you watch Timmy Mallett live in 1990 or were you in the audience to see Heather Small in 1995?

Whichever you celebrity you saw, they could be in our nine photos of celebrity appearances from that decade. Take a look and share the memories.

A wonderful reminder of Les Dennis with the showgirls at his Bents Park show. Remember this from July 1990? Photo: sg

1. All smiles with Les Dennis

Showaddywaddy were pulling the crowds in at South Shields in August 1994. Were you there? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Such fun in 1994

Back to August 1991 and The Krankies were on the bill at Bents Park. Did you get along to see them? Photo: sg

3. Raising laughs in 1991

Back to August 1990 and Timmy Mallett is pictured entertaining the crowds at the Bents Park Festival. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: sg

4. A festival of fun with Timmy Mallett

