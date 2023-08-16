The celebrities who came to South Tyneside in the 1990s: How many did you see?

What a star line-up and they all came to South Tyneside in the 1990s.

But how many of these celebrities did you get to see live that decade?

Did you rock to Quo in 1993 or dance under the moon of love to Showaddywaddy in 1994. Did you watch Timmy Mallett live in 1990 or were you in the audience to see Heather Small in 1995?

Whichever you celebrity you saw, they could be in our nine photos of celebrity appearances from that decade. Take a look and share the memories.

1 . All smiles with Les Dennis A wonderful reminder of Les Dennis with the showgirls at his Bents Park show. Remember this from July 1990?

2 . Such fun in 1994 Showaddywaddy were pulling the crowds in at South Shields in August 1994. Were you there?

3 . Raising laughs in 1991 Back to August 1991 and The Krankies were on the bill at Bents Park. Did you get along to see them?