You have a wonderful tribute to The County in Sunderland Road which has seen all of these memories and much more.

Our Shields Gazette photos got the venue in the picture in everything from the Prinsky road race in the 1970s to pub manager Craig Don taking part in the Mr Britain competition.

There’s the charity rock night from 2008 and much more besides. Have a look.

1 . On their way The start of South Shields Harriers and Athletic Club's 5 mile senior road race for the Prinsky Cup with the hotel in the background in 1975. | sg Photo Sales

2 . Setting off in 1979 Competitors of the annual Prinsky Road Race start off on their five mile run from The County Hotel, Sunderland Road to the Brittania, Cleadon, and back. | sg Photo Sales

3 . Regulars on the run These County Hotel regulars were getting ready for the run in 1991. Left to right are Gillian Sexton, Roz Mensforth, Jan Sinclair, Wendy Jago, front, Julie Charlton, Sheila Ford. | sg Photo Sales