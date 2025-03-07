Join me in a toast to The County in 15 crackingly retro photos: 1975 to 2023

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 11:46 BST

Take a Mr Britain contender, a road race and a charity rock night.

You have a wonderful tribute to The County in Sunderland Road which has seen all of these memories and much more.

Our Shields Gazette photos got the venue in the picture in everything from the Prinsky road race in the 1970s to pub manager Craig Don taking part in the Mr Britain competition.

There’s the charity rock night from 2008 and much more besides. Have a look.

The start of South Shields Harriers and Athletic Club's 5 mile senior road race for the Prinsky Cup with the hotel in the background in 1975.

1. On their way

The start of South Shields Harriers and Athletic Club's 5 mile senior road race for the Prinsky Cup with the hotel in the background in 1975. | sg

Competitors of the annual Prinsky Road Race start off on their five mile run from The County Hotel, Sunderland Road to the Brittania, Cleadon, and back.

2. Setting off in 1979

Competitors of the annual Prinsky Road Race start off on their five mile run from The County Hotel, Sunderland Road to the Brittania, Cleadon, and back. | sg

These County Hotel regulars were getting ready for the run in 1991. Left to right are Gillian Sexton, Roz Mensforth, Jan Sinclair, Wendy Jago, front, Julie Charlton, Sheila Ford.

3. Regulars on the run

These County Hotel regulars were getting ready for the run in 1991. Left to right are Gillian Sexton, Roz Mensforth, Jan Sinclair, Wendy Jago, front, Julie Charlton, Sheila Ford. | sg

This view of the outside of The County was taken on a sunny day in 2005.

4. Taking a look outside

This view of the outside of The County was taken on a sunny day in 2005. | sg

