The day the cameras came - remember when all these famous shows were filmed in South Tyneside?

South Tyneside has regularly been the setting for TV and film productions.

By Evie Lake
Published 30th Dec 2023, 09:38 GMT

Who remembers when all these shows were filmed in the area?

We have lots of retro reminders of the day the cameras arrived and they include everything from crime series to comedies and children’s shows. We have Robson Green, David Dickinson and Joe McElderry amongst the famous stars who have filmed in the borough.

How many do you recall? Have a browse through our nostalgic selection.

Robson Green is pictured leaving St Hilda's Church after filming for the third series of Wire In The Blood in 2004.

1. A reminder from 2004

Robson Green is pictured leaving St Hilda's Church after filming for the third series of Wire In The Blood in 2004. Photo: TR

Don Gilet, star of 55 Degrees North is pictured at South Shields sea front 18 years ago.

2. Back to 2005 for this South Shields scene

Don Gilet, star of 55 Degrees North is pictured at South Shields sea front 18 years ago. Photo: CL

Back to 2011 where filming of the new series of Tracy Beaker Returns took place in South Shields Market.

3. Tracy Beaker Returns

Back to 2011 where filming of the new series of Tracy Beaker Returns took place in South Shields Market. Photo: Tim Richardson

David Dickinson filming at Boldon Auction Gallery in 2016.

4. Filming in Boldon

David Dickinson filming at Boldon Auction Gallery in 2016. Photo: Stu Norton

